Venice's first 'woman' gondolier comes out as transgender

Venice, June 22 - A person who broke the male stranglehold on being a Venetian gondolier some 10 years ago has come out as transgender. "My name is Alex Hai, and I am transgender," said the gondolier, who has German origins and had gone by the name of Alexandra Hay after arriving in Venice in the 1980s. The post said Hai was born as a woman but has always felt male, adding that the correct pronouns to use were he, him and his.