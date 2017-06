Stalker who killed woman doctor commits suicide

Teramo, June 22 - An alleged stalker suspected of stabbing to death Ester Pasqualoni, a 53-year-old oncologist, outside a hospital at Sant'Omero near Teramo in Abruzzo on Wednesday, has killed himself, sources said Thursday. The man was found dead inside an apartment at Martinsicuro, near Teramo. Investigative sources said that the dead man was "someone who annoyed the victim".