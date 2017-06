'Ndrangheta present in all key sectors - report

Rome, June 22 - The Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate is present in all of the key sectors of Italy's political and economic life, according to the anti-mafia and anti-terror directorate's (DNA) report to parliament on Thursday. It said the 'Ndrangheta is "present in all the crucial sectors of politics, the civil service and the economy". It added that this made it possible fo mobsters to make money "no longer just via the traditional illegal activities of international drug trafficking and extortion, but also by intercepting... important public economic flows".