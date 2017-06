ISIS losses mean fewer foreign fighters - report

Rome, June 22 - ISIS's losses have led to fewer foreign fighters leaving to join jihadists combating in theatres of war such as Syria and Iraq, according to the anti-mafia and anti-terror directorate's (DNA) report to parliament on Thursday. The report said that there had been a "significant territorial withdrawal of the so-called Islamic State in various areas and therefore a parallel reduction in capacity for territorial expansion". It added: "this changed situation has directly affected the phenomenon of foreign fighters, with a reduction in the number of departures".