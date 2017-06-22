Strasbourg

Rights court condemns Italy again over Genoa G8 (2)

Italian laws inadequate to punish torture says Strasbourg

Strasbourg, June 22 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday again condemned Italy over police brutality during the during the Genoa G8 in 2001. The court said Italy's laws were inadequate to punish torture committed by the security forces in a ruling related to a night blitz at the Diaz school, which was being used as a billet for protesters. The court also condemned Italy for not having adequately punished those responsible for what happened in Genoa. In the night assault on the Diaz school, hundreds of police attacked about 100 activists and a few journalists, wounding 82 and seriously injuring 61 - three critically and one, British journalist Mark Covell, left in a coma with rib and spinal injuries. Officers planted evidence including two Molotov cocktails and hammers and knives from a nearby construction site to justify the raid. Amnesty International called the event "the most serious suspension of democratic rights in a Western country since the Second World War".

