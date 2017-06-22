Rights court condemns Italy again over Genoa G8 (2)

Strasbourg
22/06/2017
Strasbourg, June 22 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday again condemned Italy over police brutality during the during the Genoa G8 in 2001. The court said Italy's laws were inadequate to punish torture committed by the security forces in a ruling related to a night blitz at the Diaz school, which was being used as a billet for protesters. The court also condemned Italy for not having adequately punished those responsible for what happened in Genoa. In the night assault on the Diaz school, hundreds of police attacked about 100 activists and a few journalists, wounding 82 and seriously injuring 61 - three critically and one, British journalist Mark Covell, left in a coma with rib and spinal injuries. Officers planted evidence including two Molotov cocktails and hammers and knives from a nearby construction site to justify the raid. Amnesty International called the event "the most serious suspension of democratic rights in a Western country since the Second World War".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone
di Luigi Cristaldi
Sorianello, omicidio in pieno giorno
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online