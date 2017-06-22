Rome

Seneca features on day 2 of school-leaving exams

Rome, June 22 - Around half a million young Italians were sitting the second day of their 'Maturità'' school-leaving exams on Thursday. Unlike Wednesday's Italian test, Thursday's tests changed depending on the type of high school the students attend. For example, Seneca was the author set for the classical high school students. Pupils at scientific high schools had a problem regarding a bicycle with square wheels on the maths test.

