Seneca features on day 2 of school-leaving exams

Rome
22/06/2017
Rome, June 22 - Around half a million young Italians were sitting the second day of their 'Maturità'' school-leaving exams on Thursday. Unlike Wednesday's Italian test, Thursday's tests changed depending on the type of high school the students attend. For example, Seneca was the author set for the classical high school students. Pupils at scientific high schools had a problem regarding a bicycle with square wheels on the maths test.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone
di Luigi Cristaldi
Sorianello, omicidio in pieno giorno
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online