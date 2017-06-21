Parolin cautious on idea of excommunicating corrupt

Vatican City, June 21 - Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said on Wednesday that it's "difficult to say" whether or not those convicted of corruption would be excommunicated from the Catholic Church, following recommendations to that effect advanced at the conclusion of the "International Debate on Corruption" conference organised by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. "Excommunication is always a personal question that must be well-defined," Parolin said. "Corruption certainly, as the pope says, is a sin that wounds the community. We will need to think about what to do in these cases, whether to come to this point," he said.