4 police hurt in Turin protests agst 'movida' drinks ban (2)

Turin, June 20 - Four police were hurt in Turin's trendy Venchiglia quarter Tuesday night in clashes with young people including anarchist squatters protesting Mayor Chiara Appendino's ban on selling carry-out drinks between eight o'clock at night and six in the morning. The protests came amid a clampdown on the city's so-called 'mala movida', or troublemaking nightlife. Two commissioners, a man and a woman, were among the four police injured, and two protesters were arrested. The local Askatasuna anarchist and anticapitalist squat organised the protest, while some 50 police were deployed in Piazza Santa Giulia, where the police presence had already been contested at the end of last week. Clashes broke out and another four officers were injured, one of them hit in the face with a bottle, while the others sustained minor injuries. Customers at bars and restaurants fled or hid inside, before calm was restored at around eleven o'clock. The square was left littered with upturned chairs and tables as well as broken bottles. A stampede among Juventus fans watching the Champions League final against Real Madrid June 3 left 1,500 injured and one woman dead, with many injuries caused by broken bottles, spurring Mayor Appendino to institute the ban. "There should never again be such clashes, the city's open spaces are for all," Appendino said late Wednesday.