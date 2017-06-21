Brescia

Tramonte arrested in Portugal (3)

Could not be traced after Brescia bomb conviction

Brescia, June 21 - Maurizio Tramonte, a former secret service informant and ex member of neoFascist organisation Ordine Nuovo (New Order) who has been handed a definitive life sentence by the supreme court for the bombing of Piazza della Loggia in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974, has been arrested by the Portuguese police, sources said Wednesday. Tramonte was nabbed while visiting the Catholic shrine of Fatima, which he went to as part of a spiritual journey that also took in Lourdes on Easter Monday, sources said. Tramonte could not initially be found after Tuesday's ruling but was arrested after the Carabinieri police alerted their Portuguese colleagues. Carlo Maria Maggi, also convicted of the bombing and also sentenced to life, was placed under house arrest after his sentence was commuted Wednesday.

