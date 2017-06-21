Weekend openings from Liberty style to Zaha Hadid

Rome, June 21 - Exhibitions opening this weekend in Italy feature the Liberty style that flourished in Prague and Bohemia between the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as the visionary architecture of Zaha Hadid, who designed Rome's MAXXI museum and passed away suddenly last year. Rome is also hosting a photographic review featuring Hollywood stars and a major exhibition that looks at the genius of Italian painter Giorgione and the stylistic revolution that resulted from his Double Portrait. TRIESTE - Liberty style is featured in the paintings of Jan Preisle and Alphonse Mucha, as well as lithographs, jewelry, and ceramics in the exhibition titled "Liberty and the Art Revolution in Europe" at the Scuderie and the Miramare Castle from June 23 through January 7. About 200 works from the Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague are on display here for the first time in Italy. The museum also loaned seven metres of decoration from the Bosnia-Herzegovina pavilion made by Mucha for the 1900 Paris Exposition Universelle. ROME - An exhibition titled "Hollywood Icons: Photographs from the John Kobal Foundation" on display at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni from June 24 through September 17 represents an extended look at the stars of classic Hollywood cinema with a focus on the work of important photographers of the time. The show includes 161 photographs portraying silent film stars Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford, as well as the stars of the first talking pictures such as Marlene Dietrich, Joan Crawford, Clark Gable and Cary Grant. The show concludes with film greats such as Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni. ROME - An important look at Italian painter Giorgione will take place at Palazzo Venezia and Castel Sant'Angelo from June 24 through September 17, titled "Labyrinths of the Heart: Giorgione and the Seasons of Feeling Between Venice and Rome". The show takes its cue from Giorgione's masterpiece Double Portrait, also known as "The Two Friends". The first part of the show takes place in the Barbo Apartment of Palazzo Venezia, dedicated to the historical events of the time and the new style represented by the painting. Meanwhile, at Castel Sant'Angelo, in the Papal Apartments, there's a comparison between master painters including Titian, Tintoretto, Moretto, Carracci, and Bronzino. ROME - The MAXXI Museum is honouring its designer, the Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, with an exhibition of her work following her sudden death one year ago. Considered one of the most visionary and influential architects of our time, Hadid's work is examined here in light of her relationship with Italy, where she completed numerous projects, including the Salerno Harbour Station, the Messner Mountain Museum in Kronplatz in South Tyrol, and the CityLife district in Milan.