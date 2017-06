No sentence in Train 904 bombing, six bosses called

Florence, June 21 - The Florence Court of Assizes of Appeal decided after three hours of deliberation on Wednesday not to issue a sentence in the case of the 1984 Train 904 bombing that was allegedly ordered by currently incarcerated Mafia boss Toto' Riina. Instead, the Court decided to reopen discussion with the testimony of six high-level mafia bosses, all of whom are currently incarcerated. The Court has requested new testimony from Giovanni Brusca, Francesco Paolo Anselmo, and Baldassarre Di Maggio on September 4; and from Calogero Ganci, Giuseppe Marchese, and Leonardo Messina on September 5. They will be heard via video conference from the prisons where they are incarcerated. Another hearing is scheduled on September 6 for conclusions.