Perugia

Umbria Jazz to host only Brian Wilson Italy date

In Perugia on July 15

Perugia, June 21 - Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson will play the only Italian date on his world tour at Umbria Jazz on July 15. Wilson, who just turned 75, will release a collection of his solo work on September 22. In Perugia the Californian songwriter will play, after 50 years, Pet Sounds, the record that with the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club's Band, changed the history of pop music. Wilson will bring an 11-strong band including Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin who were in the Beach Boys at various times: Jardine was a founder member in the early 1960s, while Chaplin played in the band in the '70s. "Playback", the solo album, contains 18 studio and live tracks covering 30 years of work, starting in 1988. There are two previously unheard songs: "Run James Run", penned for the occasion, and "Some Sweet Day", composed by Wilson in the early '90s for an album project that did not come to fruition. The new album will come out as a double album on vinyl as well as on CD.

