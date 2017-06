EC earmarks 1.2 bn for earthquake reconstruction (2)

Brussels, June 21 - The European solidarity fund will give 1.2 billion euros to Italy to cover the damage caused by last year's earthquakes, Regional Affairs Commissioner Corina Cretu told a press conference presenting the measure Wednesday. "It is the biggest allocation of money the Commission has ever proposed since the creation of the fund," she said. The money will also be used for the reconstruction of the Basilica of St Benedict in Norcia. Last year's quakes devastated villages in Lazio, Abruzzo and Marche and killed some 300 people.