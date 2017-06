Intesa 'ready' to take on Veneto banks' assets (2)

Milan, June 21 - The board of the Intesa-Sanpaolo bank on Wednesday said it was "ready" to take certain assets and liabilities of troubled banks Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca. It said non-performing loans (NPLs) and subordinated bonds would not be included, not would Intesa envisage capital hikes. It envisages the payment of a "symbolic" sum for the operation. The two Veneto banks have been looking for investors after suffering a string of losses and seeing their NPLs rise.