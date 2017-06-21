State entry into MPS 'v.likely in July' - Falciai (2)

Milan, June 21 - It is "very likely" that the State's entry into Monte dei Paschi di Siena as key shareholder will take place in July, MPS President Alessandro Falciai said Wednesday. The MPS board will meet on June 29 or 30 to examine a draft restructuring plan for the troubled Tuscan lender that will then be sent to the European Commission for a green light. The sale of non-performing loans (NPLs) to the Atlante fund will be defined by June 28. The recapitalisation will be 8.3 billion euros, with a State intervention of around six billion, and lay-offs will be 6-7,000. MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, is set for a painful restructuring after it came last in ECB stress tests due to its high level of NPLs.