Inept health managers waste billions - Lorenzin (2)

Rome, June 21 - Inept public health managers are wasting billions of euros, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday. She said that a measure to reform managers' appointments had been "stuck in cabinet for four weeks". Speaking to Farmindustria, Lorenzin said "I hope it can be scheduled in parliament as soon as possible; we already have a commission sitting for almost a year, and the new roll of managers must start in October." Lorenzin also called for a "new stronger governance" for Italian Pharmaceuticals Agency AIFA.