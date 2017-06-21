Rome

Govt policies increased income equity - ISTAT (2)

2014-2016 policies reduced risk of poverty says agency

Govt policies increased income equity - ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 21 - ISTAT said Wednesday that government policies adopted in the 2014-2016 period "increased equity in the distribution of disposable income in 2016", citing the 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low earners and increases in the annual 'quattordicesima' summer bonus for some pensioners and anti-poverty benefits. The statistics agency said this was born out by its GINI income distribution index rising from 30.1 to 30.4 in 2016 and the proportion of people at risk of poverty dropping from 19.2% to 18.4%. ISTAT said that "public interventions" on incomes via taxes and benefits had "drastically reduced the risk of poverty of elderly families". But it also said that "young couples" and "adults with minors are more exposed to the risk of poverty". It added that single parents and young single people were the groups least protected by the welfare system.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

di Rosario Pasciuto

Violente rapine in villa, 8 arresti nel messinese

Violente rapine in villa, 8 arresti nel Messinese

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone

di Luigi Cristaldi

Il mistero della tomba "sparita" nel Camposanto

Il mistero della tomba "sparita" nel Camposanto

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33