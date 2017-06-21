Govt policies increased income equity - ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 21 - ISTAT said Wednesday that government policies adopted in the 2014-2016 period "increased equity in the distribution of disposable income in 2016", citing the 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low earners and increases in the annual 'quattordicesima' summer bonus for some pensioners and anti-poverty benefits. The statistics agency said this was born out by its GINI income distribution index rising from 30.1 to 30.4 in 2016 and the proportion of people at risk of poverty dropping from 19.2% to 18.4%. ISTAT said that "public interventions" on incomes via taxes and benefits had "drastically reduced the risk of poverty of elderly families". But it also said that "young couples" and "adults with minors are more exposed to the risk of poverty". It added that single parents and young single people were the groups least protected by the welfare system.