Govt policies increased income equity - ISTAT (2)

Rome
21/06/2017
Rome, June 21 - ISTAT said Wednesday that government policies adopted in the 2014-2016 period "increased equity in the distribution of disposable income in 2016", citing the 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low earners and increases in the annual 'quattordicesima' summer bonus for some pensioners and anti-poverty benefits. The statistics agency said this was born out by its GINI income distribution index rising from 30.1 to 30.4 in 2016 and the proportion of people at risk of poverty dropping from 19.2% to 18.4%. ISTAT said that "public interventions" on incomes via taxes and benefits had "drastically reduced the risk of poverty of elderly families". But it also said that "young couples" and "adults with minors are more exposed to the risk of poverty". It added that single parents and young single people were the groups least protected by the welfare system.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente
di Rosario Pasciuto
Scomparso un ventisettenne, ritrovato il suo furgone
di Luigi Cristaldi
Il mistero della tomba "sparita" nel Camposanto
di Angelo Biscardi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online