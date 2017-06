Change torture bill, CoE tells Italy (2)

Strasbourg, June 21 - The Lower House must change a bill against torture to bring it into line with international standards, Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Nils Miuznieks said in a letter to parliamentary Speakers Laura Boldrini (House) and Pietro Grasso (Senate) Wednesday. Miuznieks voiced concern about the "profound differences" between the definition of torture ion the bill and that contained in various international treaties ratified by Italy, especially the UN's Convention against Torture.