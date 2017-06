Padoan says balanced budget policy bringing results

L'Aquila, June 21 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that the government's budget policy was successfully combining the need to improve the state of the public finances with boosting the recovery. "Over the last three years the government has adopted a balanced policy aimed at stabilising the public finances and helping growth," Padoan told an event marking the 234th anniversary of the finance police. "Important results have been achieved. Now they must be consolidated. Much remains to be done.. This strategy is bearing fruit as shown by recent data".