Renzi blasts 'shows' over CONSIP case (3)

Rome, June 21 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Wednesday blasted 'shows' in parliament and in the media over the case of alleged corruption regarding civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Sports Minister Luca Lotti and Renzi's father Tiziano are under investigation. A Carabinieri policeman is under investigation too for allegedly wrongly attributing to arrested businessman Alfredo Romeo, and not to centre-right politician Italo Bocchino, a phrase allegedly concerning a meeting with Tiziano Renzi. "They continue to do shows in parliament and in the newspapers about reported leaks for alleged external participation in influence peddling," Renzi wrote in his Enews newsletter. "But we keep asking - doesn't the possibility that false evidence was constructed against members of the institutions give you goose pimples? "This is the main point. We want the truth". On Tuesday Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso 'saved' Lotti as motions on CONSIP were put to vote. Meanwhile Grasso and Lotti's ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) warned a leftwing splinter group that recently broke away from it, the MDP, that it would be difficult to keep going amid "chaos" in the coalition on the highly sensitive corruption and influence-peddling probe. The PD motion on CONSIP was passed and the MDP one failed to pass. Part of the MDP motion asking for Lotti to be stripped of his portfolio because of the probe was declared inadmissible by Grasso. Also on Tuesday, the judiciary's self-governing body CSM said it was going to look into Naples-based CONSIP probes after allegations that prosecutors may have mishandled some of the investigations and wiretaps involved.