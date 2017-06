Renzi blasts 'shows' over CONSIP case

Rome, June 21 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Wednesday blasted 'shows' in parliament and in the media over the case of alleged corruption regarding civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Sports Minister Luca Lotti and Renzi's father Tiziano are under investigation. "They continue to do shows in parliament and in the newspapers about reported leaks for alleged external participation in influence peddling," Renzi wrote in his Enews newsletter. "But doesn't the possibility that false evidence was constructed give you goose pimples?".