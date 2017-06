Those who shouted honesty now proving innocence-Renzi

Rome, June 21 - PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that people who were until recently demanding 'honesty' from others are now having to prove their innocence in the courts. 'Honesty' is a slogan frequently used by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "We'll see if those who preached 'honesty, honesty' outside buildings will be able to prove their innocence inside the courtrooms," Renzi said in his Enews. "We really hope they can from the heart, for them and for Italy. Because we are always for innocent until proven guilty, not one day yes and the other no".