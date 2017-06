Some 383,000 moved from south to centre-north in 7 yrs

Rome, June 21 - Unemployment in southern Italy led to "an increase of 273,000 residents in the north (of Italy) and 110,000 in the centre" in the 2008-2015 period for a total of 383,000 people who left southern regions, according to a labour consultants' report released Wednesday. Campania was the biggest loser of inhabitants, with a drop of 160,000, followed by Puglia and Sicily (down 73,000). The regions that saw the biggest numbers of new citizens were Lombardy (102,000), Emilia-Romagna (82,000), Lazio (51,000) and Tuscany (54,000).