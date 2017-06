Tramonte cannot be found after Brescia bomb conviction

Brescia, June 21 - For several days it has not been possible to make contact with Maurizio Tramonte, a former secret service informant and ex member of neoFascist organisation Ordine Nuovo (New Order), who has been handed a definitive life sentence by the supreme court for the bombing of Piazza della Loggia in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974, sources said Wednesday. "I did not speak to him after the ruling," Tramonte's lawyer Marco Agosti said. Tramonte's cell phone is off.