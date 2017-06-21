Rome

Milan ready to host EMA - Gentiloni

Premier says city is competitive

Rome, June 21 - Milan is ready to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is set to leave London after Brexit, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told parliament on Wednesday ahead of this week's EU summit. "Milan is competitive and it has all the right characteristics," Gentiloni said. "We'll try to make sure the decision is made on the basis of technical qualities and not on the basis of the logic of internal compensation for some groups of EU countries that would not do the sector good".

