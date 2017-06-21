Rome

EU rules must not suffocate growth - Gentiloni

Premier says jobs, inclusion, growth needed

EU rules must not suffocate growth - Gentiloni

Rome, June 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the European Union's rules must change to ensure that they do not hamper growth. "Growth cannot be suffocated by rules conceived for a different time, when it was difficult to think of European growth of 2%," he told the Senate ahead of this week's EU summit. "The numbers are not enough, the decimal points are not enough. Jobs, inclusion, growth are needed. This is what determines the success of the European Union at international level. We have been saying this for some time and we hope that it's no longer just an Italian battle".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

di Rosario Pasciuto

Violente rapine in villa, 8 arresti nel messinese

Violente rapine in villa, 8 arresti nel Messinese

Falcomatà: " Reggio allo stremo"

Falcomatà: " Reggio allo stremo"

di Piero Gaeta

Il mistero della tomba "sparita" nel Camposanto

Il mistero della tomba "sparita" nel Camposanto

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33