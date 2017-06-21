EU rules must not suffocate growth - Gentiloni

Rome, June 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the European Union's rules must change to ensure that they do not hamper growth. "Growth cannot be suffocated by rules conceived for a different time, when it was difficult to think of European growth of 2%," he told the Senate ahead of this week's EU summit. "The numbers are not enough, the decimal points are not enough. Jobs, inclusion, growth are needed. This is what determines the success of the European Union at international level. We have been saying this for some time and we hope that it's no longer just an Italian battle".