300% increase in uncovered VAT evasion- Finance police (2)

Rome
21/06/2017
Rome, June 21 - The finance police said Wednesday that it uncovered evasion of value added tax worth 3.5 billion euros in the first five months of 2017, a 300% increase on the 900 million euros' worth tracked down in the equivalent period last year. The figures were released as the force marked the 243rd anniversary of its foundation with a ceremony in L'Aquila. It added that there was a 198% increase in seizures from subjects considered dangerous under anti-mafia regulations on tax crimes for a total value of 290 million euros. The finance police said a reform of tax checks was being applied, making them better targeted and less indiscriminate.
