EU management of migrants dramatically slow -Gentiloni

Rome, June 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday complained about the European Union's slow response to its calls for help in managing the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "We must honestly say that, despite some steps forward, the speed at which the EU moves on common migration policies remains dramatically below the government's demands and the requirements to manage this phenomenon," he said. "We will say so openly in Brussels too. Some symbolic results have been achieved. The Commission has announced an infringement procedure against three countries for not accepting their commitments".