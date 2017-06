Rome Mayor Raggi says won't quit if indicted

Rome, June 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has said she will not quit if she is indicted over a probe into appointments. Raggi is suspected of abuse of office in appointing Salvatore Romeo head of her political secretariat and of fraud in appointing city tourism chief Renato Marra, brother of Raffaele, the former city personnel chief, who has been arrested over alleged corruption. "I am pretty tranquil," Raggi said. "We will present documents with which I am certain of being able to explain (my case). "At the moment, we are moving forward". Raggi, who became Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide a year ago, is being backed by the head of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, comedian Beppe Grillo.