300% increase in uncovered VAT evasion- Finance police

Rome

Force releases data for first 5 months of 2017

Rome, June 21 - The finance police said Wednesday that it uncovered evasion of value added tax worth 3.5 billion euros in the first five months of 2017, a 300% increase on the 900 million euros' worth tracked down in the equivalent period last year. The figures were released as the force marked the 243rd anniversary of its foundation with a ceremony in L'Aquila. It added that there was a 198% increase in seizures from subjects considered dangerous under anti-mafia regulations on tax crimes for a total value of 290 million euros.

