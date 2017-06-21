Brexit not EU death knell but wake-up call-Gentiloni

Rome, June 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that Brexit was not the beginning of the end for the European Union and may end up making the bloc stronger as he reported to the Senate before this week's EU summit. "One could say that, more than a death knell for the EU project, Brexit has been a very loud wake-up call," Gentiloni said. "Maybe we'll remember the British vote as an alarm bell that put the European project at the centre of our continent's public debate, rather than the beginning of the end. That project has confirmed its vitality and remains central to our future".