School-leaving exams start, disasters, robotics among topics

Rome, June 21 - The 'Maturità'' school-leaving exams, a rite of passage for every Italian generation, started on Wednesday with some 500,000 young people sitting the first exam, on Italian language. A piece by Giorgio Caproni was chosen for the text analysis section, while the ideal of nature and threats to it was the subject of an essay. Other topics on the paper included disasters and reconstruction; and robotics and new technologies in the workplace. As many as 70% of the 'maturandi' had a sleepless night before the exam, Skuola.net said in a survey Tuesday. The drill will be a tough one for this year's half million candidates. The second written test will take place Thursday, with different subjects for different schools. On June 26, after a weekend drawing breath, there will be the infamous 'big quiz'. The fourth written test will be on June 27, followed by the nerve-racking oral tests. The maturita' is a test of nerve that may be painful at the time but is mostly fondly remembered, at least by those who cope despite their jitters. It has been celebrated in literature and film, most notably the 2006 teen comedy Notte Prima Degli Esami (Night Before The Exams), set in 1989, written and directed by Fausto Brizzi, and starring Nicolas Vaporidis in a starmaking role, Cristiana Capotondi and Girogio Faletti.