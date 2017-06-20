Rome

Raggi shdn't quit if indicted - Salvini

But I condemn her politically, Romans hoped for more

Raggi shdn't quit if indicted - Salvini

Rome, June 20 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said on Italian TV Tuesday that anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi should not quit if she is indicted, as appears likely, in an appointments probe. "But I condemn her politically, because the Romans I listen to tell me they were hoping for something better," he said, adding that Raggi's self-awarded mark of 7.5 out of 10 for her year in office was "a bit optimistic". Salvini added that he had not met M5S leaders recently but if he had done "there would have been nothing wrong, they're not criminals". In other remarks, he said he disagreed with Pope Francis's contention that there was room for all migrants coming to Italy. He accused "the Left" of wanting to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants born in Italy so that they would vote for them.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico

Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico

di Anna Russo

Scontro fra due auto, feriti tre giovani

Scontro fra due auto, feriti tre giovani

di Domenico Latino

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tre arresti in due distinti episodi

Tre arresti in due distinti episodi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33