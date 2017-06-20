Raggi shdn't quit if indicted - Salvini

Rome, June 20 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said on Italian TV Tuesday that anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi should not quit if she is indicted, as appears likely, in an appointments probe. "But I condemn her politically, because the Romans I listen to tell me they were hoping for something better," he said, adding that Raggi's self-awarded mark of 7.5 out of 10 for her year in office was "a bit optimistic". Salvini added that he had not met M5S leaders recently but if he had done "there would have been nothing wrong, they're not criminals". In other remarks, he said he disagreed with Pope Francis's contention that there was room for all migrants coming to Italy. He accused "the Left" of wanting to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants born in Italy so that they would vote for them.