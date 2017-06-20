Rome

Ensure post-Brexit rights, Alfano and Davis agree

For continentals and British

Ensure post-Brexit rights, Alfano and Davis agree

Rome, June 20 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and British Brexit Secretary David Davis on Tuesday agreed on the importance of guaranteeing the rights of all citizens after Brexit. "We appreciate the British will to define with the EU, after Brexit, a new partnership within the framework of future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom," said Alfano after the ministers met in Rome, according to the foreign ministry. "Italy is working with conviction in this direction". Alfano went on: "in this context, we deem it essential to agree as soon as possible on the ways in which to guarantee the rights of European residents in the United Kingdom and those of Britons in the EU countries, as well as their families. "It must be a system of guarantees that is non-discriminatory and directly applicable at the effective date of exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico

Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico

di Anna Russo

Scontro fra due auto, feriti tre giovani

Scontro fra due auto, feriti tre giovani

di Domenico Latino

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tre arresti in due distinti episodi

Tre arresti in due distinti episodi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33