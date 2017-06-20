Sudanese seizes bus wheel, tries to run it off road (2)

Palermo
20/06/2017
Palermo, June 20 - A young Sudanese man travelling on a bus from Palermo to Trapani on Tuesday seized the steering wheel and tried to run it off the road, until some soldiers aboard managed to stop him, in an incident that is not being treated as a terror matter, police said. DIGOS security police have questioned the man who was put off the bus at Castellammare del Golfo. Palermo Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi said "as far as we know so far there are not reasons to suspect that it was an act of a terrorist nature". He added: "However, we are conducting all the necessary investigations to get to the bottom of the real nature of the act, which at the moment appears due to personal motives".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente
di Rosario Pasciuto
Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico
di Anna Russo
Scontro fra due auto, feriti tre giovani
di Domenico Latino
Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online