Sudanese seizes bus wheel, tries to run it off road (2)

Palermo, June 20 - A young Sudanese man travelling on a bus from Palermo to Trapani on Tuesday seized the steering wheel and tried to run it off the road, until some soldiers aboard managed to stop him, in an incident that is not being treated as a terror matter, police said. DIGOS security police have questioned the man who was put off the bus at Castellammare del Golfo. Palermo Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi said "as far as we know so far there are not reasons to suspect that it was an act of a terrorist nature". He added: "However, we are conducting all the necessary investigations to get to the bottom of the real nature of the act, which at the moment appears due to personal motives".