Senate OKs CONSIP PD motion, rejects MDP one (2)

Rome, June 20 - The Senate on Tuesday passed a majority Democratic Party (PD) motion on the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft case but rejected a motion from the small leftwing MDP party calling for Sports Minister Luca Lotti's portfolios to be stripped. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso had earlier stripped from the MDP motion a call for Lotti to be suspended over his involvement in the case. But the MDP rewrote the motion and inserted the call into a new premise. Lotti, who is in under investigation for allegedly tipping off former CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni to the probe, denies any wrongdoing. The MDP is a splinter group of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) that is part of the ruling coalition. A centrist AP motion was also passed.