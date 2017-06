Vaccines decree in line with Constitution - Senate (2)

Rome, June 20 - The Senate on Tuesday passed a motion saying the government's recent decree making 12 vaccinations compulsory for school admission up to the age of 6 was in line with the Italian Constitution. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement protested the vote, which was on a recommendation from the Senate's Constitutional affairs committee. The M5S has been critical of vaccine use in the past but has recently disowned past statements voicing such skepticism.