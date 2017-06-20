Raggi risks trial over appointments (4)

Rome, June 20 - Rom Mayor Virginia Raggi risks indictment on charges of fraud and abuse of office after Rome prosecutors on Tuesday wound up a probe into an appointments case, judicial sources said. Raggi is suspected of abuse of office in appointing Salvatore Romeo head of her political secretariat and of fraud in appointing city tourism chief Renato Marra, brother of Raffaele, the former city personnel chief, who has been arrested over alleged corruption. "The mayor is tranquil and is going ahead," said Deputy Mayor Luca Bergamo. Rome prosecutors also asked judges to shelve an abuse of office case against Raggi in the appointment of her former cabinet chief Carla Raineri, judicial sources said. They said the appointment of Raineri, who quit after a month, was not legitimate and not in line with rulings from the Audit Court, but did not constitute grounds for criminal proceedings. Raggi denies wrongdoing in all cases and has said she will carry on even if she is indicted. Raggi, who became Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide a year ago, is being backed by the head of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, comedian Beppe Grillo.