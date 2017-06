Soccer: No locker-room row during CL final - Bonucci

Turin, June 20 - No locker-room row "or still less a physical confrontation" took place at half-time during the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said Tuesday, denying recent reports. He said he would instruct his lawyer to sue if the reports continued. Juve ended the half 1-1 on June 3 but Real dominated the second spell to run out 4-1 winners.