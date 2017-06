Fire in former Roma camp on Rome outskirts (2)

Rome, June 20 - A fire in a former Roma gypsy camp on the southern outskirts of Rome sent a column of smoke billowing oiut into the sky across adjacent roads Tuesday. The blaze in the ex-camp at Tor de Cenci, which is now a collection point for waste bins, led to traffic problems on the nearby Pontina highway. Last month fires blazed for days at a waste-stocking plant at nearby Pomezia, a city south of Rome, threatening an environmental disaster. The huge plastics fire at the Eco X plant raised dioxin and asbestos levels in the area and threatened the capital.