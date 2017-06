Orlando asks for report on Prato suicide (2)

New York, June 20 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Tuesday he had asked prison authorities for a "detailed report" into the suicide in a Velletri jail of kill-for-kicks suspect Marco Prato to see if Italy's suicide prevention protocol had been respected. Orlando said that as far he knew, Prato "was being followed by a psychologist and had not given signs of imbalance". The minister said that psychological help for prisoners had recently been boosted and the number of prison suicides had fallen.