Cassation PG says confirm Maggi life for Brescia bomb (3)

Rome
20/06/2017
Rome, June 20 - The prosecutor-general of the supreme Court of Cassation, Alfredo Viola, on Tuesday asked the confirmation of a life sentence for Carlo Maria Maggi, former leader of the neoFascist organisation Ordine Nuovo (New Order), for the bombing of Piazza della Loggia in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974. The PG said a second Milan appeals trial verdict issued on July 27, 2014 should be upheld. The PG also asked for a life term for the other defendant, Maurizio Tramonte, to also be confirmed. Tramonte, a former secret service informant and fellow Ordine Nuovo member, also got life in the second appeals trial. The verdict closed one of the longest-running terrorism cases during Italy's so-called Years of Lead, a period of turmoil that lasted from the late 1960s into the early 1980s and was marked by a wave of political terrorism.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ambulante picchiato selvaggiamente
di Rosario Pasciuto
Tragico schianto sulla Statale, muore meccanico
di Anna Russo
Scontro fra due auto, feriti tre giovani
di Domenico Latino
Linea d'Addio 2, ecco gli arrestati/Gallery
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online