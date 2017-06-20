Rome

Cassation PG says confirm Maggi life for Brescia bomb (3)

1974 massacre killed 8, wounded 102

Cassation PG says confirm Maggi life for Brescia bomb

Rome, June 20 - The prosecutor-general of the supreme Court of Cassation, Alfredo Viola, on Tuesday asked the confirmation of a life sentence for Carlo Maria Maggi, former leader of the neoFascist organisation Ordine Nuovo (New Order), for the bombing of Piazza della Loggia in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974. The PG said a second Milan appeals trial verdict issued on July 27, 2014 should be upheld. The PG also asked for a life term for the other defendant, Maurizio Tramonte, to also be confirmed. Tramonte, a former secret service informant and fellow Ordine Nuovo member, also got life in the second appeals trial. The verdict closed one of the longest-running terrorism cases during Italy's so-called Years of Lead, a period of turmoil that lasted from the late 1960s into the early 1980s and was marked by a wave of political terrorism.

