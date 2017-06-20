Avio: Launcher Vega to take Italy satellite Prisma to space

Paris - The Italian-made Vega launcher will launch Italian satellite Prisma, whose images will help study natural resources and environmental processes like climate change and the effects produced on the environment by pollution thanks to an agreement signed today at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget. The agreement was signed at the international aviation and aerospace exhibition with president and general director of Italian Space Agency (ASI), Roberto Battiston and Anna Sirica, Stéphane Isral, the president and director general of Arianespace, and by the representatives of OHB Italia, manufacturer of the Prisma satellite, Roberto Aceti, and of Leonardo defense and aerospace giant, Marco Stanghini, respectively CEO and senior vice-president of the Airborne and Space Systems Division. Prisma (Precursore IperSpettrale della Missione Applicativa), whose launch is scheduled in mid-2018, is a satellite with a hyperspectral sensor and a medium-resolution panchromatic camera. Battiston expressed satisfaction for the use of Vega for the launch as "our country has worked, in various national and European institutions, to support a policy in favor of the use of European launchers, and in particular Vega, a launcher born in Italy and subsequently adopted by the European Space Agency in which Italian firms have key roles, from an industrial standpoint". Sirica said that, "this contract inaugurates the completion of the construction phase of a mission that will enable Italy, as of next year, to receive precious information to support activities to manage environmental and anthropic risks, to monitor and manage agricultural resources and forests and control anthropic activities and exploit mineral resources".