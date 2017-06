Avio: New era after bourse debut, CEO Ranzo says

Paris, June 20 - Italian satellite propulsion system maker Avio has entered a new phase after its Milan bourse debut on April 10, CEO Giulio Ranzo told Ansa on Tuesday. "A new era has started in terms of the availability of financial resources and investments", Ranzo said of the company, which builds at a plant in Colleferro the engines for European Space Agency (ESA) launchers Vega and Ariane 5 and their successors Vega C and Ariane 6, set for launch in 2019 and 2020 respectively. "Avio is presenting itself at the exhibition of Le Bourget with a new suit", noted Ranzo. "A completely new era has started, with unparalleled financial resources and market visibility".