National competence on 'ius soli' - Avramapoulos (2)

Brussels, June 20 - Asked about the 'ius soli' immigrant children citizenship row in Italy, European Commissioner for Migration, Internal Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said he had no comment to make as the matter was strictly of national competence. Any law concerning citizenship ot granting citizenship is of strict national competence and the EU has no say on these issues, legal sources said. There is no EU law that says after how many years or under what conditions a member State must grant citizenship to immigrants.