Pope says he takes Don Milani as example (2)

Vatican City, June 20 - Pope Francis said Tuesday that he takes Don Lorenzo Milani as a role model. "Pray for me," Francis said in a space outside the priests home at Barbiana. "Don't forget that I take the example of this good priest too. And so should you priests, including the elderly ones, everyone forward, with courage". The pope wrote in the visitors' book: "I thank the LOrd for giving us priests like Don Milani".