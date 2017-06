Ius Soli smoke in eyes - Grillo's blog

Rome, June 20 - The 5-Star Movement blasted as "smoke in the eyes" the Ius Soli bill that would grant Italian citizenship to children of migrants born in Italy who have spent at least five years in the Italian school system on the blog of leader Beppe Grillo. "There is only one thing to do: stop and ask for orientation from the European Commission, involve the European Parliament and the Council in the debate," it said. "Debating citizenship without agreement at the European level is propaganda, smoke in the citizens' eyes". It said that in the rest of the EU citizenship stems from blood line.