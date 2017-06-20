Milone quits as Vatican's auditor general (2)

Rome

Rome, June 20 - Libero Milone has quit as the Vatican's auditor general after two years on the post, the Vatican said Tuesday. Milone, a manager with long international experience, was named on May 9, 2015 with the task of auditing the accounts of the Holy See and the institutions connected to it, leading the Vatican's 'audit court'. A few months afterwards Milon's computer was broken into. The publication of that case led to the so-called Vatileaks 2 trial in which two journalists who published leaks on financial mismanagement and overspending, Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipald, were acquitted for lack of jurisdiction while the chief leaker, Msgr Lucio Vallejo Balda, got 18 months. A statement from the Vatican press office said that the decision on Milone had been by mutual accord. Milone, it said, "tendered his resignation to the Holy Father from the post of auditor general. The Holy Father accepted it. Thus ends, by mutual accord, the relationship of collaboration with the Holy See. "While it wishes Milone all the best for his future activity, the Holy See informs that the process of appointing a new head of the general auditor's office will be started as soon as possible".

