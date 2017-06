Milone quits as Vatican's auditor general - sources (2)

Rome, June 20 - Libero Milone has quit as the Vatican's auditor general after two years on the post, Vatican sources told ANSA on Tuesday. A statement from the Vatican press office said that the decision had been by mutual accord. Milone, it said, "tendered his resignation to the Holy Father from the post of auditor general. The Holy Father accepted it. Thus ends, by mutual accord, the relationship of collaboration with the Holy See. "While it wishes Milone all the best for his future activity, the Holy See informs that the process of appointing a new head of the general auditor's office will be started as soon as possible".