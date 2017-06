WHO says worried abt vaccines but welcomes new moves

Rome, June 20 - The European regional office of the World Health Organisation on Tuesday voiced concern over the rise in measles and other preventable diseases in Italy but welcomed Italian government moves to reverse the trend. The government recently made it compulsory for children to have 12 vaccinations as a condition for school admission up to the age of 6. In a letter to the Senate health committee, WHO for Europe director-general Zsuzsanna Jakab congratulated Italy on "steps forward to make communities safer and creating a more aware culture to close the immunisation gap." It said that in 2015 12 European countries required proof of vaccinations for school entry.